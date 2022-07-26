Forestry group trials drones to help with deer culling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forestry group trials drones to help with deer culling

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.48am
View from Ben A’An over Loch Katrine, where Forestry and Land Scotland are trialling drones to help manage deer populations in the area (Forestry and Land Scotland/PA)
Specialist drones that use thermal imaging technology are being trialled to help cull deer in young woodland areas, the Scottish Government’s forestry agency has said.

There have been increased reports of the animals entering an enclosed conservation area with newly planted trees stretching 1,000 hectares around Loch Katrine in the Highlands, Forestry and Land Scotland (FSL) said.

The land, which lies within the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, is currently undergoing a renewed management plan by FLS in a bid to create up to 2,000 hectares of new woodland with less fencing.

The drone pilot is able to identify the location of deer within the woodland and can even indicate the species and sex of the animal.

Ian Fergusson, head of wildlife management at FLS, said the new equipment will improve the agency’s deer culling abilities in a sustainable manner and will help prevent further damage to the regenerating area.

“As trials of the drone thermal imaging show successful results, the method should continue to help ensure each woodland enclosure is left with a very limited number of deer inside the area,” he added.

Deer numbers in Scotland are estimated to have doubled in the past 30 years and are now said to be more than one million, according to FSL.

The agency employs a number of techniques, including deer culling and fencing, to keep numbers down to mitigate habitat loss and to keep the herds healthy.

