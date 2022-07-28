Business confidence in Scotland fell again in July, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business confidence in Scotland fell again in July, survey finds

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.04am
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Business confidence in Scotland fell again in July, a bank has said, as firms’ optimism for the economy declined.

Confidence north of the border dropped 11 points during July to 16%, the latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking said on Friday.

Overall UK business confidence dipped three points during the last month to 25%, with only four out of 11 nations and regions recording a higher reading than June.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at the bank, said: “Headwinds like rising costs and supply chain disruption are continuing to affect businesses across the UK, and it’s no different for firms here in Scotland.

“Whatever their sector, businesses need to remain resilient at this turbulent time to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Fraser Sime the regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking
Fraser Sime, the regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking (Bank of Scotland/PA)

The Business Barometer, which questions 1,200 firms monthly, provides early signals about economic trends in the country.

In Scotland companies reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down 17 points at 32%.  

When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, down six points to minus 1%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 16%. 

Despite the fall, Scottish firms identified their top target areas for growth in the next six months as diversifying into new markets, investing in new technology and evolving their offering.

A net balance of 5% of businesses in Scotland expect to increase staff levels over the next year, down 11 points on last month and the lowest of all UK nations and regions.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Business confidence declined this month, suggesting that economic headwinds are becoming more forceful.

“Despite this, firms’ assessment of their own trading prospects showed some resilience in the face of a challenging environment.

“Meanwhile, price pressures have shown no clear signs of a downward trend and there appears little sign yet that wage pressures are abating.”

Business confidence dropped across all four sectors in July, reflecting lower optimism about the economy, according to the Business Barometer.

Confidence within manufacturing declined the most this month, the bank said, with firms citing moderating trading prospects and a notable drop in economic optimism, but also issues with inflation and supply bottlenecks.

The Bank of Scotland survey also found small falls in confidence for constriction, retail and services.

