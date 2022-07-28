Number of shop vacancies in Scotland drops slightly, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of shop vacancies in Scotland drops slightly, figures show

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.04am
The latest shop vacancy rate figures have been published (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The latest shop vacancy rate figures have been published (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The number of empty shops in Scotland has decreased in a “slender” but welcome improvement, retail experts have said.

According to figures released by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) on Friday, the overall vacancy rate on Scotland’s high streets decreased from 15.8% in the first quarter of 2022 to 15.7% in the second – 0.4% lower than in the same quarter last year.

Vacancies in shopping centres increased to 20.3% from 20.2% earlier this year.

On the high street, vacancies decreased to 14.7% from 14.8% in the first quarter of the year.

Retail park vacancies saw the largest drop in vacancies from 12% in the first quarter of the year to 11.3% in the second and remains the location with the lowest rate of vacancies.

This year has been the first full trading period since 2019 where retailers have been able to remove all remaining Covid restrictions.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Encouragingly, this was the third successive quarterly improvement in the vacancy rate with destinations such as high streets and retail parks seeing the number of empty units nudge down.

“By contrast, vacancies in shopping centres edged up a smidgeon further.”

Scotland’s vacancy rate remains above that for the rest of the UK as a whole and “well above” pre-pandemic levels, Mr Lonsdale added, with flagging footfall and continued hybrid working making it trickier for rates to recover.

He added: “A cocktail of cost pressures emanating from the supply chain, commodity prices, and taxation are serving to make life difficult for retailers.

“The prospect mooted in the Scottish Spending Review of a further increase in the business rate, already at a 23-year high, is ominous for retail and other sectors with a significant property footprint.

“A further rates hike next spring would come immediately following revaluation, when it normally drops, and would be difficult for stores to absorb.”

“A shift in mindset is needed on business rates, with a switch from trying to squeeze tax revenues from commercial properties to one which encourages investment into retail destinations.”

