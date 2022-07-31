Pedestrian seriously injured in Edinburgh car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Edinburgh car crash

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 11.16am Updated: July 31 2022, 12.23pm
A section of the road was closed for around six hours to allow crash scene investigators to carry out inquiries (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a car crash in Edinburgh.

Officers received a report that a 35-year-old man had been hit by a black Mercedes-Benz A Class car in Colinton Road in the city at around 11.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff have described his condition as critical.

The 20-year-old car driver was unhurt.

A section of the road was closed for around six hours in order to allow crash scene investigators to carry out inquiries.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “We believe the area would have been busy at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to the driver of a black cab, who was either dropping off or picking up passengers in Colinton Road at the time on the incident.

“We would also be keen to speak to those passengers as they may have information which could be vital to our inquiries.

“I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 4406 of Saturday July 30 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

