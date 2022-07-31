Police appeal for information over stabbing of man in Glasgow street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information over stabbing of man in Glasgow street

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.40pm
Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in the Knightswood area of Glasgow ((Jane Barlow/PA)
Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the Knightswood area of the city.

Officers were called to a report of a 23-year-old man having been stabbed on Dyke Road, close to the junction with Killoch Drive, at about 9am on Saturday July 23.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, about 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with the hood up and black jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Jennifer Boyle, of Drumchapel CID, said: “A man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and it is vital we trace whoever is responsible.

“Officers have been carrying out inquires and checking CCTV, but we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1063 of Saturday July 23 2022, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

