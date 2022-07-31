Climate protestors stage ‘mass trespass’ demonstration at Aberdeen Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate protestors stage ‘mass trespass’ demonstration at Aberdeen Harbour

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 9.10pm
Climate Camp Scotland protestors stage ‘mass trespass’ in Aberdeen Harbour (Climate Camp Scotland)
Climate activists have staged a “mass trespass” at Aberdeen’s harbour in protest at any expansion of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

The campaigners, who are in the city as part of the Climate Camp Scotland event, said they entered part of the harbour on Sunday in opposition to the expansion of the fossil fuel industry and in defence of nearby green space.

The action, which the group labelled as “mass trespass”, saw the protesters march into part of the harbour next to St Fittick’s Park in Torry, an area of green space it said was threatened by the development of an energy transition zone.

Images released by the group from inside the complex showed protestors, with their backs turned and arms raised, holding banners, including ones which said “end fossil fuels now”, “hauns affa Torry”, “no new oil & gas” and “yir nae getting awa wi this again”.

Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, of Climate Camp Scotland, said: “As an increasing number of people experience the dire reality of climate collapse, and soaring energy prices victimise the most vulnerable, we need to remember that fossil fuel companies do not work for us.

“The proposed energy transition zone in Torry is a stark example of their priorities: to exploit communities for profit for as long as possible.

“We’re here in solidarity with the people of Aberdeen, making the vital connection between local and global climate justice.”

The group said it was inside the harbour for several hours and the protest took place in an area of Old Torry where fossil fuel firms demolished homes to expand the harbour in the 1970s.

Climate Camp Scotland protestors stage “mass trespass” in Aberdeen Harbour (Climate Camp Scotland)

Climate Camp Scotland’s latest event follows approval for the Cambo and Jackdaw developments in the North Sea, and comes as Aberdeenshire Council prepares to decide if a new gas-fired power station should be built at Peterhead.

Activists said they wanted the UK Government to cancel plans for new oil and gas fields, and for the local authority to reject the new gas-fired power station.

Activists have also called on the Scottish Government to ensure communities and workers have a greater say over the Just Transition Fund in the region, and said hydrogen and carbon capture had been prioritised over publicly owned renewable power and the reduction in energy demand.

The harbour protest followed a rally in Aberdeen city centre which featured climate activists, the Aberdeen Trade Union Council, Green MSP Maggie Chapman, and local campaigners from Friends of St Fittick’s Park.

Steve Gray, a member of Aberdeen Trade Union Council, said the city needed a “just transition for all its people”.

“The last thing that people in Torry need is an industrial wasteland on their doorstep,” he said.

“Instead, they desperately need the park that they’ve created over the last 20 years, for their physical, mental and community health.”

Last year, more than 150 people attended a protest camp outside a refinery in Fife, where they demanded it be shut down.

This year the camp is set to run from July 28 to August 1.

