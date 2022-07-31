High-visibility role for police as tourists return to Edinburgh Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Edinburgh have warned any potential criminals that officers will be increasing patrols during August as about a million tourists are set to flock to the Scottish capital.

The Edinburgh International Festival, the festival Fringe and the Tattoo are returning in full this year after the pandemic and associated Covid-rules saw events cancelled or scaled back.

But this year, as tourists are set to come to the city in droves, Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton has warned that anyone causing trouble will be dealt with.

The Edinburgh Fringe is set to return in full this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

”As the city gets busier, we may see reports of certain acquisitive crimes rising and while we will have an increased presence in place to investigate these, the public can play an important role in helping prevent these offences by always keeping hold of their stuff, being mindful of anyone getting too close to them and keeping valuables stored safely away,” he said.

Police Scotland said throughout August, as part of Operation Summer City 2022, police will have a high visibility presence within Edinburgh’s centre.

And returning to the capital will be the so-called “Unofficial Fringe Venues 999”, mobile police stations that will be based in Hunter Square, just off the Royal Mile, and East Princes Street Gardens.

Mr Hamilton, who is the silver commander of Operation Summer City, also warned about the rise of alcohol-related violence over the festival period and said there would be strict consequences for anyone charged.

“I would ask anyone coming into Edinburgh to enjoy the night-time economy to do so responsibly and not have your evening ruined because of excessive consumption,” he said.

“Within the capital we have special bail conditions that can be imposed on anyone who commits a crime in a licensed premises, or as a result of having been within one.

“If you are charged in connection with an offence the bail conditions will prohibit you from entering any other licensed premises within the city centre until the conclusion of your trial.”