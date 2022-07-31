Boost for Scotland’s rainforest recovery as RSPB takes on nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Boost for Scotland’s rainforest recovery as RSPB takes on nature reserve

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 12.05am
RSPB Scotland has taken on stewardship of Glencripesdale nature reserve (Andy Robinson/PA)
RSPB Scotland has taken on stewardship of Glencripesdale nature reserve (Andy Robinson/PA)

Potential recovery for Scotland’s rainforest has been given a boost as RSPB Scotland takes on stewardship of Glencripesdale nature reserve.

Responsibility for the former national nature reserve, located on the tip of the Morvern Peninsula on the south shore of Loch Sunart, has been handed over to the RSPB by NatureScot.

Through the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, RSPB Scotland and other organisations share aims in promoting, restoring and connecting the country’s rainforests.

Despite being less well-known than tropical rainforests, those in good condition in Scotland can contain as many as 200 species of lichen, mosses and liverworts in just one hectare.

A wide variety of insects and birds, such as wood warbler, are also supported in this type of environment.

However, much of Scotland’s rainforest has been lost, with the remnants highly fragmented and often in need of restoration due to invasive species, as well as pressure from animals such as deer, which eat young seedlings and can prevent natural regeneration.

Glencripesdale nature reserve
The nature reserve is located on the tip of the Morvern Peninsula on the south shore of Loch Sunart (Andy Robinson/PA)

The wildlife conservation charity said the nature reserve is a “significant piece of the fragmented jigsaw” and is set to play an important role in the ambition to address the challenges facing such woodlands.

It added that it is looking forward to working with the local community and landowners as it strives to restore the area, with benefits expected for local jobs as well as the climate and rare species.

Dave Beaumont, RSPB Scotland’s operations director for South Scotland, said: “We are excited to bring Glencripesdale under RSPB Scotland ownership and to tackle some of the issues facing this special woodland.

“We will need to remove invasive non-native species such as rhododendron along with Sitka spruce and reduce the impact of deer on tree regeneration.

“We do not underestimate the challenge that this will be in such a remote area. We are grateful for the support of local people and the Sunart and Morvern community councils and are looking forward to working with them and local contractors to manage this important woodland and help to restore its former extent and value for wildlife.

“We hope this will kick-start a much bigger restoration project across the whole of Morvern helping to restore Scotland’s rainforest on a landscape scale.”

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s head of operations for Central Highland, added: “Scotland’s ancient woodlands are small, fragmented and failing to thrive.

“Selling our land at Glencripesdale to RSPB Scotland is an exceptional opportunity for NatureScot to support a major landscape-scale restoration project, as we work ambitiously with partners across all sectors to reverse the biodiversity crisis and protect 30% of Scotland’s nature by 2030.

“As we strive for a future of nature networks across Scotland, this internationally important western oak woodland, prized by RSPB Scotland as a site for the Saving Morven’s Rainforest restoration project and the wider Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, offers an example of what is possible through evidence-based management of our natural sites.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier