Man who died in A92 Aberdeenshire collision named

A 47-year-old man killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been identified by police.

Christopher Reid, from Newtonhill, died following a two-vehicle collision on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 4.20pm near Bridge of Muchalls and involved a blue motorcycle and a white car.

Officers said inquiries into the collision are ongoing, and have asked any witnesses who can assist them in their investigation to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Christopher at this very difficult time.”

He added: “Anyone who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage which could assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 2624 of July 30.”