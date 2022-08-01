Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Argyll and Bute.

The A85 was closed for eight hours as a result of the crash, which took place around 1.50pm on Sunday.

The incident – which took place at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt – involved a white Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Renault Master van.

Road Policing Officers are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A85 near Taynuilt on Sunday, 31 July, 2022. The incident occurred at around 1.50pm and left a 35-year-old man in hospital in serious condition. More: https://t.co/mXtD2X0h5c pic.twitter.com/Q7jF6IWO5j — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) August 1, 2022

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as “serious”.

The 38-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.

Sergeant Archie Mcguire said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident so it is important that we establish how this crash occurred.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken with officers to get in touch with police.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to a motorcyclist who we believe to have witnessed the collision.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images that could help us in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting then reference number 2010 of Sunday July 31.