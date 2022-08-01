Police investigating after man is seriously hurt in crash in Lanarkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigating after man is seriously hurt in crash in Lanarkshire

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 4.08pm
The 27-year-old driver is in hospital with serious injuries after the crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police have launched an investigation after a driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in South Lanarkshire.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the accident on the A725 near High Blantyre.

The crash happened when a blue Peugeot 308, travelling on the East Kilbride Expressway, collided with trees before coming to a stop on the grass verge.

The incident occurred at about 9.40am on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “We are trying to establish exactly how the incident occurred and what happened to cause the car to leave the road.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who witnessed the incident.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that may help with our collision investigation to get in touch.”

Those with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1350 of Sunday July 31.

