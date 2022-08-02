Man charged over death of woman after disturbance at flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Dunoon.

The 43-year-old man appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mairi Doherty, 41, sustained serious injuries during a disturbance at flats in the John Street area of the town in Argyll on Saturday July 23.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died three days later.