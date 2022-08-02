Man charged over death of woman after disturbance at flats By Press Association August 2 2022, 7.10pm (John Linton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Dunoon. The 43-year-old man appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Mairi Doherty, 41, sustained serious injuries during a disturbance at flats in the John Street area of the town in Argyll on Saturday July 23. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died three days later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Woman dies in hospital three days after ‘flat disturbance’ Grenfell: ‘Selfless’ resident died after checking on another family during fire Newburgh man left partner’s ears ‘torn and weeping’ after horrific 3am assault Fife man spared jail after hash oil experiment blows up flat