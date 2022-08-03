Trade body Offshore Energies UK starts search for new head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Trade body Offshore Energies UK starts search for new head

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 1.51pm
Deirdre Michie, left, will step down in December (OEUK/PA)
Deirdre Michie, left, will step down in December (OEUK/PA)

An energy trade body has started the search for a new chief executive officer as the current boss prepares to step down.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) – formerly Oil and Gas UK – announced that current chief, Deirdre Michie, will step down in December this year after eight years in the role.

The change comes as the body looks to aid the transition away from fossil fuels, although it has been a regular defender of the oil and gas sector in recent years.

OEUK finance and corporate services director Graham Elgie said: “Following Deirdre Michie’s announcement that she will be standing down in December as OEUK chief executive after eight very successful years, the board is now seeking to find a new champion who can ensure a multi-year commitment to an offshore energy sector undergoing rapid and positive change.

“We have engaged recruitment specialists, Odgers Berndtson, to support us in the search process and appointment of a successor.”

The body has placed an ad on its website for the job, with applicants asked to upload a CV.

The advertisement comes in a turbulent period for the energy industry, with public outcry over recent profits reported by oil giants.

On Tuesday, BP announced underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – jumped to a far better-than-expected 8.5 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) for the three months to June 30.

The reported profit comes as households are struggling with increased bills and inflation.

OEUK said the increased profits were due to a rise in global prices, and highlighted the amount of tax being paid by energy companies as a result of boosted earnings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier