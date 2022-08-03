Fall in Scots patients in hospital with Covid-19, figures show By Press Association August 3 2022, 2.41pm There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units, the figures show (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen in Scotland, latest figures have revealed. The average number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at Scottish hospitals was 1,461 in the week up to July 31, according to new statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS). That is a decrease of 12% from the previous week, where 1,660 patients had Covid-19. In the week ending 31 July 2022, there were 17 new admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with a laboratory confirmed test of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/jwCiet1ddl— Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) August 3, 2022 And there were 16 fewer admissions to intensive care units (ICU) for patients with a confirmed coronavirus test, with 17 patients admitted in the week ending July 31. Around one in 19 people – approximately 272,000 people – were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 20, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That is a marked fall from the previous figures which were recorded at an estimated one in 15. And in the week ending July 24, 92 deaths involving the virus were recorded – an increase of eight from the previous week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Slight fall in number of delayed discharges from hospital Covid-19 deaths rise for fifth week in a row but levels remain low Second-highest level recorded for 12-hour waits in A&E, figures show NHS Lothian patients wait up to eight months for HIV drug, figures show