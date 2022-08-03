Man jailed for six years over killing in Edinburgh railway station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison over the death of Donald Maguire in Edinburgh two years ago.

Mr Maguire, 58, was on a night out with his son in the city on Thursday February 20 2020 when he was assaulted and attacked at Haymarket Station by Marc McKinlay.

Mr Maguire had been making his way back to Fife. Mr Maguire died in hospital on Wednesday March 4 after sustaining serious head injuries.

Mr McKinlay was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced on Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw from Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with (Mr Maguire’s) family and friends and I hope that the sentence gives them some comfort.

“I would like to pay tribute to our colleagues from British Transport Police who dealt with this incident initially.

“Police Scotland continues to tackle violence at all levels and officers work hard to ensure that those who commit such offences are brought to justice.”