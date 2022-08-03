Man jailed for six years over killing in Edinburgh railway station By Press Association August 3 2022, 3.31pm A 38-year-old has been jailed after the death of a man who was assaulted at Haymarket Station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison over the death of Donald Maguire in Edinburgh two years ago. Mr Maguire, 58, was on a night out with his son in the city on Thursday February 20 2020 when he was assaulted and attacked at Haymarket Station by Marc McKinlay. Mr Maguire had been making his way back to Fife. Mr Maguire died in hospital on Wednesday March 4 after sustaining serious head injuries. Mr McKinlay was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced on Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh. Detective Inspector Mark McGraw from Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with (Mr Maguire’s) family and friends and I hope that the sentence gives them some comfort. “I would like to pay tribute to our colleagues from British Transport Police who dealt with this incident initially. “Police Scotland continues to tackle violence at all levels and officers work hard to ensure that those who commit such offences are brought to justice.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife killer who pushed man down train station stairs jailed for six years Murder charge after man fatally attacked at Reading station Fife man guilty of killing grandfather by pushing him down train station stairs Man jailed for at least 38 years for stabbing neighbour to death