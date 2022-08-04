Liz McColgan: My daughter’s success is 100 times better than my own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz McColgan: My daughter’s success is 100 times better than my own

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 10.13am
Eilish McColgan took Commonwealth gold in the 10,000 metres in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liz McColgan has said that watching her daughter win Commonwealth gold was “100 times better” than her own success on the track.

Eilish McColgan broke the Games record to win the women’s 10,000 metres in Birmingham on Wednesday night, emulating her mother’s success in 1986 and 1990.

Her mother said the moment her daughter won the race was “amazing”.

Liz McColgan celebrated with her daughter after her stunning victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liz McColgan told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “As an athlete myself you have fond memories of having success, but when it is your own children it is like 100 times better.

“It was just one of those really special moments and I was just really thankful I was actually in the stadium and able to experience how the home support helped lift her to that gold medal.

“It was just one of those really, really special moments that will probably never come along again.

“It was a great atmosphere and really exciting and nerve-wracking to be part of that.”

Eilish McColgan set a new Commonwealth Games record time of 30:48:60.

Afterwards, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Liz McColgan said it had been a “really tough race”, with her daughter dramatically coming from behind in the final stages of the race to win.

“Everything about the race was the way we had talked about it and thought it would happen,” she said.

“For about three years Eilish’s goal has been to get a medial at the Commonwealth Games, and I think even herself she would never think gold, but what an amazing race she ran, she ran with a lot of guts.

“For her to have family and friends there to actually share the moment with her, she just broke down really, she was like ‘I can’t believe it’.”

