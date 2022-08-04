Covid deaths fell slightly in final week of July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid deaths fell slightly in final week of July

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 1.27pm
Covid deaths in Scotland fell slightly in the last week of July (Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell slightly in the final week of July, figures show.

National Records of Scotland said there were 89 deaths involving Covid-19 that were registered in the week ending July 31 – three fewer than the previous week.

Of those, 62 occurred in hospital, 14 in care homes and 13 in non-institutional settings, such as in someone’s home.

The latest figures mean that as of July 31, there have been 15,363 cases in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on someone’s death certificate.

NRS data also shows there were 1,169 deaths registered in Scotland in the last week of July – 15% above the five-year average for this period.

The latest figures on Covid deaths were released the day after data showed the number of patients in hospital with the virus has fallen.

The average number of patients in hospital with coronavirus was 1,461 in the week up to July 31, Public Health Scotland said, down 12% from the previous week.

