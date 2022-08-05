Monkeypox cases increase by two in Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monkeypox cases increase by two in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 6.53pm
There have been 70 cases of monkeypox in Scotland since May (PA)
Two more monkeypox cases have been detected in Scotland, bringing the number of confirmed cases north of the border to almost 70 since May.

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed on Friday there have been 67 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus north of the border since May 23.

It is an increase of two since the previous update on Tuesday.

The rise comes as LGBT+ groups from across the political spectrum have joined forces to demand the an increase in efforts to combat monkeypox or risk it becoming “endemic”.

The US on Thursday declared a public health emergency over the virus, which in the majority of the cases seen so far affects gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men.

Last month, the World Health Organisation called it a global emergency.

Those in Scotland who have the virus are receiving care in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance, PHS said.

Close contacts of the cases are being identified and provided with health information, advice and, where appropriate, vaccination.

So far, 3,000 vaccine pre-exposure doses have been allocated to Scotland and they have been alloted to health boards across the country, who are responsible for identifying and offering vaccination to eligible individuals.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at PHS, said: “With monkeypox cases increasing globally, there is increased demand for the smallpox vaccine that is used for the programme, yet there is a limited supply.

“We are working closely with colleagues across the UK to ensure that the further vaccinations are acquired and are offered to those at highest risk first.

“As more supplies become available, more people will be offered a first dose.”

Dr Phin said health boards are identifying eligible individuals for vaccination through sexual health services, who are contacting people proactively, as well as inviting those who meet the criteria who present at their usual appointments.

“If you are currently unvaccinated, please ensure you take additional precautions, are aware of the signs and symptoms, and seek medical advice if you think you may have the infection,” he said.

