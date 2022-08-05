Scottish police officers not escalating action despite pay row deadline passing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish police officers not escalating action despite pay row deadline passing

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.39pm
The Scottish Police Federation said it will not go further in its action, but has not taken the threat off the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Police Federation said it will not go further in its action, but has not taken the threat off the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish police officers will not be upping the ante in their pay dispute despite there being no formal wage rise offered – but the threat of escalation is still on the table.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank-and-file officers, in July threatened to go further in its withdrawal of “all goodwill” action after the organisation unanimously rejected a 3.4% pay rise proposal it branded “derisory and insulting”.

But on Friday, Calum Steele, the SPF’s general secretary, backed down from the threat it would go further in the wage dispute if a better deal had not been put forward by August 5, and said carrying it out could be “counterproductive” to the latest discussions.

“I can advise that at this time no such improved offer has been forthcoming,” he told the SPF’s 17,500 members on Friday.

“However, informal dialogue between the sides has taken place and the substance of those informal discussions are such as to derive confidence that the official side will be in a position to return to the negotiating table in a serious and meaningful manner within a matter of days.

“At this time therefore, the SPF has indicated that it could be counterproductive to this positive development if that further escalation was to take place at this time.”

But he warned: “Should a serious and meaningful return to the negotiating table by the official side not take place, the SPF has made clear that escalation will be executed accordingly.”

Police cannot strike but since the start of July officers have, among other things, refused to start shifts early or take radio equipment home when their shift ends.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve.

“We therefore remain committed, through the Police Negotiating Board, to seeking a settlement.”

In England and Wales officers have been offered a 5% pay rise after the Home Office said it accepted recommendations from the independent police pay review body in full.

In the latest deal rejected by the federation, all pay points for all ranks would have seen their salaries rise by 3.4%, backdated to April 1.

Other public workers in Scotland have seen their wages rise by higher amounts, with nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff set to see their pay packets rise by 5% under government plans.

