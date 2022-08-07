Girl, 10, taken to hospital after hit-and-run incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was knocked by a motorbike in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on a footpath between Logan Way and Morrison Way in the Knightsridge are of Livingston at 7.40pm on Saturday.

Two suspects, aged around 18 or 19, fled the scene on a blue and white motorbike.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them trace those responsible.

Insp Kylie Barnard, of Livingston Police Station, said: “The victim and her family have been left shaken by this incident and we are appealing for information to trace those responsible.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3223 of August 6.

“Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”