Woman, 28, killed in collision with truck

A 28-year-old woman has died in a collision involving a truck in West Lothian.

The crash happened at about 2.20am on Sunday on Alderstone Road, Livingston.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers as part of our inquiries.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0512 of August 7.”