Three people in hospital and man arrested after crash

A man has been arrested after three people were taken to hospital following a crash in Fife.

The collision happened in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, at about 10.45am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

A 45-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest, adding: “Officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, at around 10.45am on Sunday August 7 2022.

“Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital.”