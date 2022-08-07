Man, 37, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man, 37, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 3.33pm
Joseph Wakeley, 37, from Edinburgh, died in hospital after he was hit by a car in the Scottish capital (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Joseph Wakeley, 37, from Edinburgh, died in hospital after he was hit by a car in the Scottish capital (Police Scotland handout/PA)

A 37-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Local resident Joseph Wakeley was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the collision on Millerhill Road, near the Sheriffhall Roundabout, at about 9am on Thursday.

He died from his injuries while being treated in hospital on Saturday.

The driver of the car was uninjured, police confirmed.

Mr Wakeley is the second man to have been killed in a collision in the Scottish capital in the last week.

Paul McGlade, 35, also from Edinburgh, was hit by a Mercedes A Class in Colinton Road while he was walking at around 11.35pm on July 30.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, where he died three days later on August 2.

Mr Wakeley’s family have described their relative as “a loving son, father and brother” and asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Sergeant Paul Ewing of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0775 of 4 August, 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier