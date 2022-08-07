Edinburgh councillor attacked as he delivers local newsletters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh councillor attacked as he delivers local newsletters

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 5.15pm
Police are investigating the assault (PA)
An Edinburgh councillor who was grabbed by the throat and had his leaflet shoved down his shirt has pledged to be back out delivering his local newsletter.

Councillor Kevin Lang said he was “very shaken up” after he was confronted by a man “hurling verbal abuse” at him as he was delivering leaflets in his Almond ward at about 11.10am on Sunday.

“He then put his hand up to my throat and he then pushed the leaflet down the top of my shirt,” the leader of the council’s Lib Dem group said.

The attacker, as he was leaving, then continued to scream abuse at the councillor as the Lib Dem was walking away.

“In many ways it was over in seconds, it felt a lot longer but I’m sure it was merely a matter of seconds and I found it such a shocking incident.”

He said had become used to “insults” and “angry people” over the 25 years he had been involved in politics: “But I’ve never, ever had anyone put their hands on me before. And it was simply because I had been delivering my local newsletter.”

The councillor, who said Police Scotland were taking the attack “very seriously,” said: “I made the point of finishing my delivery. And I am going to be back out there because I’m incredibly proud of being a councillor.

“I’m not going to let anyone stop me from doing the job that I was tasked with doing.”

He added: “The risk is if this kind of abuse is tolerated that good people from different political wings don’t stand or even leave politics all together.

“That’s why if there is one thing all political parties should unite on it’s calling out this kind of abuse and working together to try and stop this from happening because this is not the Scotland that I know.”

Police Scotland said they had been made aware of the assault. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” the spokesman said.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, branded the attack as “completely unacceptable”.

“I’ve spoken with Kevin and this was a politically motivated assault by an SNP supporter,” he said.

“The guy in question can now explain his particular brand of civic and joyous nationalism to Police Scotland.”

