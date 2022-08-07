Man questioned by police in connection with attack on councillor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 65-year-old man is being questioned by police after an Edinburgh councillor alleged he was grabbed by the throat while delivering his local newsletter.

Councillor Kevin Lang said he was “very shaken up” after he claimed he was confronted by a man “hurling verbal abuse” at him as he was delivering leaflets in his Almond ward at about 11.10am on Sunday.

“He then put his hand up to my throat and he then pushed the leaflet down the top of my shirt,” the leader of the council’s Lib Dem group claimed.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of an assault on a man in the Dundas Avenue area of South Queensferry which happened around 11.10am on Sunday, 7 August.

“A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”