Three people treated by paramedics after fish and chip shop blaze

Three people have been treated by paramedics following a blaze at a fish and chip shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six fire engines and a height vehicle went to the scene in Summerhall Place, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 11.34am on Monday.

SFRS said that three casualties were handed into the care of paramedics.

An SFRS spokesman said: “Operations control sent six appliances and a height vehicle to the scene where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

“Three casualties have been handed into the care of paramedics.”