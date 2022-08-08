Three people treated by paramedics after fish and chip shop blaze By Press Association August 8 2022, 5.07pm The blaze broke out in Summerhall Place, Edinburgh (Mark Ludmon/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been treated by paramedics following a blaze at a fish and chip shop. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six fire engines and a height vehicle went to the scene in Summerhall Place, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 11.34am on Monday. SFRS said that three casualties were handed into the care of paramedics. An SFRS spokesman said: “Operations control sent six appliances and a height vehicle to the scene where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe. “Three casualties have been handed into the care of paramedics.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Three people rescued from collapsed house after explosion in Croydon House blaze kills firefighter’s relatives Bin lorry’s load emptied outside Kirkcaldy Police station after fire Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in Fife field