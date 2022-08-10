Cyclist dies after collision with van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old cyclist has died after a collision with a van in Ayrshire.

The incident took place at around 6.35am on the A760 between Kilbirnie and Largs and involved a white Mercedes van.

Emergency service were called to the scene but the 31-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead.

The road remained closed on Wednesday while crash scene investigators conducted inquiries.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, from Ayrshire Road Policing Department, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or assisted at the scene after, to contact officers.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0494 of Wednesday 10 August 2022.”