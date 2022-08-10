Man arrested over series of incidents which left woman injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with three incidents during which a woman was injured.

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman being found injured in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Officers were also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie, Ross-shire, which they said were linked.

We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday, 10 August. Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked. pic.twitter.com/P98qpTCOk0 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 10, 2022

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all three disturbances.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the wider public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At this stage, we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said it was very concerning news and that his thoughts were with all those affected.

In a tweet he said: “As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.

“Thank you for the work that you do.”