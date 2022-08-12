Three taken to hospital after blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Three taken to hospital after blaze

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 1.31pm
Firefighters went to the scene in Strathaven (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three people have been taken to hospital following a blaze at a shop and the homes above in South Lanarkshire.

Six fire engines went to the scene in Green Street, Strathaven, when the alarm was raised at 11.39pm on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car to the scene.

Three patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday August 11 to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene. The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.”

