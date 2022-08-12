Man arrested after Fife crash leaves cyclist, 65, in hospital By Press Association August 12 2022, 7.13pm A man has been arrested following a collision in Fife which left a 65-year-old man in hospital (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Fife which left a cyclist in hospital. Police received a report of a crash involving a black Astra and a pushbike on the A92 in Glenrothes at the junction with the B969 (Western Avenue) at about 8.20am on Friday. The cyclist, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The road was closed for about seven hours and reopened at 3.30pm. Officers said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Inspector Darren Cook, of Fife Road Policing, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash. “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam. “Anyone with information, should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0848 of Friday, 12 August, 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cyclist named following fatal collision in Ayrshire Section of A90 between Dundee and Perth reopens after two crashes Man arrested after colliding with cyclist in Fife Two people dead and one in critical condition after A9 crash