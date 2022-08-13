‘Concerning’ reports of man acting indecently in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a man seen acting “indecently” in Inverness on Friday.

Reports were received of a man aged between 55 and 70 years old in the King Street area of the city acting inappropriately at around 11.20am.

A second incident was reported, who police believe to be the same man, at 9.35pm of a man making sexual comments to a woman on Montague Row.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build. He has short, white hair and is thought to be unshaven.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and trousers and a dark hat/baseball cap. On one occasion he was holding a carrier bag.

Inspector Craig Still said: “We recognise these reports are concerning and I want to reassure the local community that significant efforts are being made to trace the man or men involved.

“We are reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing inquiries, and I would also ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to please make contact with officers.”