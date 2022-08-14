Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 53-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after a fight between two men on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The man was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building at the west end of the street just after 8pm on Saturday.

He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Staff there said he was in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses, saying it’s “imperative” they find whoever is responsible.

A number of people are believed to have witnessed the fight and detectives are checking CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “A man has been left seriously injured in this incident and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“We know that numerous people saw what happened and I am appealing to them to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital in this investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3789 of August 13. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.