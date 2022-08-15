Third person dies in fatal A9 collision near Newtonmore By Press Association August 15 2022, 11.51am A third person has died in a fatal collision on the A9, police have said. (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A third person has died after a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands, police have confirmed. Emergency services attended the collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia, south of Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore at around 4.50pm on Wednesday. Two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee, with serious injuries. Police Scotland have now confirmed she died on Sunday August 14. The driver of the lorry, 59, was uninjured. Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all. “We continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to us and can assist is asked to get in touch.” Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of Wednesday August 10, 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders Edinburgh residents warned of bin collection chaos amid strikes during Fringe Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village Pensioner killed by car that rolled down hill Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached Man seriously injured in linked incidents where gunshots were heard Angry man threatened to 'shoot' people at Dundee kebab shop Bin lorry hits block of flats More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…