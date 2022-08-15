Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 11.05pm
Police officers in Scotland will receive a five per cent increase in their pay and allowances after a deal was agreed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police officers in Scotland will receive a five per cent increase in their pay and allowances after a deal was agreed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police officers in Scotland will receive a 5% increase in their pay and allowances weeks after rejecting an initial “derisory” offer of £565.

The improved pay offer will be backdated to April 1.

Officers had “withdrawn goodwill” from Police Scotland as part of strike action in July.

But on Monday, general secretary Calum Steele of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said an agreement had been reached.

In addition to the 5% pay increase across all ranks, the agreement also has a number of enhancements to police officer terms and conditions, including a 5% increase on allowances.

In a letter to officers, Mr Steele described the latest offer as a “substantial improvement” on the initial offer which worked out at 1.4%.

He added: “The staff side has been cognisant throughout this entire process of the importance of securing the best possible settlement for police officers against a backdrop of the most severe economic circumstances in almost 50 years.

“In reaching an agreement, the staff side recognises that whilst this increase in pay will mitigate some of the cost of living pressures faced by police officers, it will not entirely address them.”

The initial £565 offer was rejected as “derisory” by the SPF in June.

While officers are prohibited by law from taking industrial action, they withdrew “all goodwill” to show “significant discontent”.

This included members of the force not working overtime, nor taking radio equipment home when their duty ended.

Commenting, a spokesperson from SPF said: “This year’s negotiations have been exceptionally challenging and have taken place against the worst cost of living crisis in 50 years. We recognise this agreement will not fully overcome these challenges but hope it goes some way to mitigating them.

“The steadfast commitment of members to take unprecedented action in response to the initial offer of £565 (1.4%) has been instrumental in getting us to this position today. Were it not for that commitment, we would never have secured the substantial improvement we now have.

“This has been a long and painful process for our members. Whilst we genuinely believe police officers deserve even more, we believe this agreement is the best that could have been reached in all of the prevailing circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Scots continued to hit the shops during July despite consumer confidence being low (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group
A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in the Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders
(David Cheskin/PA)
Edinburgh residents warned of bin collection chaos amid strikes during Fringe
Five Royal Mail vans were vandalised in Perth causing disruption to deliveries (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack
Police are investigating the cannabis cultivation operation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village
The incident took place on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pensioner killed by car that rolled down hill
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured following a series of linked incidents where gunshots were heard (David Cheskin/PA)
Man seriously injured in linked incidents where gunshots were heard
The accused threatened to 'shoot' someone at Corfu kebab shop in North Lindsay Street.
Angry man threatened to 'shoot' people at Dundee kebab shop
A third person has died in a fatal collision on the A9, police have said. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Third person dies in fatal A9 collision near Newtonmore
Police say the road has been closed to allow for the building to be assessed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bin lorry hits block of flats

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…