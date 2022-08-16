Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village By Press Association August 16 2022, 12.53pm Police are investigating the cannabis cultivation operation (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police officers have seized £800,000 worth of cannabis from a small Ayrshire village. Officers raided a property in Patna, East Ayrshire, on Monday, where they found the growing operation. Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing into the cultivation. Officers have discovered a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £800,000, in Patna.On Monday, 15 August, officers from Ayrshire’s Pro-Active Crime Team executed a warrant at a property in Patna and found a cultivation within.More: https://t.co/i7SmIpSkz3 pic.twitter.com/AbixXAd9vK— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) August 16, 2022 Detective Inspector Grant Currie said: “Our inquiries into the cultivation are ongoing and I would urge anyone with any information that could assist to contact us as soon as possible. “Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets. “If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Pensioner killed by car that rolled down hill Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached Man seriously injured in linked incidents where gunshots were heard Angry man threatened to 'shoot' people at Dundee kebab shop Third person dies in fatal A9 collision near Newtonmore Bin lorry hits block of flats Scotland launches neurodivergence support scheme in UK first Man, 39, dies after getting into difficulty in canal Woman who died in Perthshire crash named by police Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped