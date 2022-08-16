Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police officers have seized £800,000 worth of cannabis from a small Ayrshire village.

Officers raided a property in Patna, East Ayrshire, on Monday, where they found the growing operation.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing into the cultivation.

Officers have discovered a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £800,000, in Patna. On Monday, 15 August, officers from Ayrshire’s Pro-Active Crime Team executed a warrant at a property in Patna and found a cultivation within. More: https://t.co/i7SmIpSkz3 pic.twitter.com/AbixXAd9vK — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) August 16, 2022

Detective Inspector Grant Currie said: “Our inquiries into the cultivation are ongoing and I would urge anyone with any information that could assist to contact us as soon as possible.

“Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”