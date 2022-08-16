Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.59pm A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in the Borders (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 60-year-old man has died following a crash on the A72 in the Borders. Emergency services were called to the scene near Neidpath Castle, Peebles, at about 10.25am on Tuesday. Police said only one car was involved, a black Mercedes C class, and the sole occupant was pronounced dead when being taken to hospital. Officers have appealed to anyone who has information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact them. Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage which may assist to contact us. “I would also appeal to anyone who saw the black Mercedes C class in Peebles prior to the crash to get in touch.” The road was closed for almost four hours, and reopened at 2.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group Edinburgh residents warned of bin collection chaos amid strikes during Fringe Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village Pensioner killed by car that rolled down hill Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached Man seriously injured in linked incidents where gunshots were heard Angry man threatened to 'shoot' people at Dundee kebab shop Third person dies in fatal A9 collision near Newtonmore Bin lorry hits block of flats More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…