Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders

A 60-year-old man has died following a crash on the A72 in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Neidpath Castle, Peebles, at about 10.25am on Tuesday.

Police said only one car was involved, a black Mercedes C class, and the sole occupant was pronounced dead when being taken to hospital.

Officers have appealed to anyone who has information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage which may assist to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw the black Mercedes C class in Peebles prior to the crash to get in touch.”

The road was closed for almost four hours, and reopened at 2.45pm.