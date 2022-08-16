Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.03am
Scots continued to hit the shops during July despite consumer confidence being low (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scots continued to hit the shops during July despite consumer confidence being low (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scottish retail sales flatlined in July as a modest rise in their value was wiped out by the impact of record rising inflation, figures show.

The latest Scottish Retail Consortium-KPMG Scottish Retail Sales Monitor showed that total sales in Scotland increased by 4.4% compared with July 2021, when they had grown 7.4%.

This was above the three-month average increase of 3.5% and below the 12-month average growth of 15%.

However, when adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year change was 0%.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “In real terms, Scottish retail sales flatlined in August as a modest rise in the value of sales was wiped out by the impact of record rising inflation.

“Food sales rose by 5.3% as shoppers increased their grocery budgets – but that hides the reality that customers’ pounds are buying fewer products.

“Retailers did see shoppers changing their food shopping to purchase more outdoor food to take advantage of the sunshine – but that was instead of other purchases.

“It was a similar story for high street retailers. Whilst summer clothing and items sold well, that was very much at the expense of other items. It appears customers are laser-focused on what they need at the moment when purchasing.”

The figures showed that Scottish sales last month increased by 2.0% on a like-for-like basis compared with July 2021, when they had increased by 6.2%.

Total food sales increased by 5.3% versus July 2021, when they had increased by 1.8%, while total non-food sales increased by 3.7% in July compared with July 2021, when they had increased by 12.1%.

Paul Martin, Partner, UK Head of Retail at KPMG, said: “Scottish consumers continued to spend at the tills in July, despite consumer confidence polls being at an all-time low. Scots were determined to enjoy delayed holidays and a first unrestricted summer with good weather.

“While this growth is positive, it’s likely to change as consumers arrive back from summer breaks to holiday credit card bills, another energy price hike and rising interest rates. With these stronger cost-of-living headwinds on the horizon, consumers will have to prioritise essentials, and discretionary product spending will come under pressure.

“As margins continue to be challenged, and costs continue to rise, a significant drop in demand during the autumn will negatively impact the health of the retail sector.

“Successful retailers will need to carefully anticipate customer buying patterns in the months ahead, and make sure they balance their offering with the right products, prices and promotions.”

