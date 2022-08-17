Woman thanks paramedics who saved son’s life after football match cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman thanks paramedics who saved son’s life after football match cardiac arrest

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 5.45pm
Joseph Higgins had a cardiac arrest at an Old Firm game in April but was saved by nearby paramedics (Scottish Ambulance Service handout/PA)
Joseph Higgins had a cardiac arrest at an Old Firm game in April but was saved by nearby paramedics (Scottish Ambulance Service handout/PA)

The mother of a 26-year-old man who had a cardiac arrest at a football game has thanked paramedics for saving his life.

Joseph Higgins, of Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, was attending an Old Firm game on April 17 this year with his brother and friends.

As the 90-minute whistle was blown in the Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden, Mr Higgins went to the concourse area saying he had started to feel unwell.

His mother, Ruth Downs, said it was at this point he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 55-year-old said: “Initially we were unaware of how serious the situation was.

“The message I received was he had fainted.

“When at the hospital I don’t think I was able to process the seriousness of the situation.”

Mr Higgins spent the following 47 nights in hospital, Ms Downs said, where he was diagnosed with an undiagnosed hereditary heart defect.

“It is only now, after he’s home, it’s actually sunk in,” she said.

“It’s not usual to survive a cardiac arrest.

“However, being in the right place at the right time and beside staff who had the correct training saved his life.”

Thomas McCallum, ambulance technician (student paramedic), and Courtney Elaine Braceline, a newly qualified paramedic, were working at the match.

Ms Downs added: “As a mum, I just have no words that would even come close to expressing my gratitude to the staff who looked after Joseph – they literally saved his life.

“It would be impossible to put into words the depth of gratitude we as a family feel.

“Hopefully Joseph is well on the way to recovery and as a mum I want to express my thanks to the team for the amazing work on match day.”

Mr Higgins, who renewed his Celtic season ticket while still in hospital, said: “It is only now that I realise just how seriously unwell I was.

“I have very little memory of what actually happened.”

Mr McCallum added: “I’m glad to hear the patient is recovering well.

“Surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest requires a team approach and the patient’s good health is a credit to everyone that played a part in his care at the scene.

“CPR makes all the difference and is a simple task anyone can do, I recommend anyone that doesn’t know CPR learns now, you could save a life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Steve Murphy, of Storegga, and Jon Matthews, of AGS, are backing the green port bid (PA)
North East freeport could boost economy and power cleaner air travel – bidders
Police have arrested two men aged 27 and 63 in connection with the death of Peter Coshan in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man
The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People was the subject of one of 13 inspections (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health watchdog pledges to continue raising concerns about staff shortages
Scots continued to hit the shops during July despite consumer confidence being low (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group
A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in the Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders
(David Cheskin/PA)
Edinburgh residents warned of bin collection chaos amid strikes during Fringe
Five Royal Mail vans were vandalised in Perth causing disruption to deliveries (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack
Police are investigating the cannabis cultivation operation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village
The incident took place on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pensioner killed by car that rolled down hill
Police officers in Scotland will receive a five per cent increase in their pay and allowances after a deal was agreed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish police officers to receive 5% pay rise after agreement reached

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures