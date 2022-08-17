Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 6.51pm
Police have arrested two men aged 27 and 63 in connection with the death of Peter Coshan in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have arrested two men aged 27 and 63 in connection with the death of Peter Coshan in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a man in Edinburgh last week.

Peter Coshan was last seen in the Seafield area of the city at around 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.

He was reported missing the following day.

Police believe Mr Coshan is dead and are treating the death as murder.

His body has not yet been recovered.

The two men, aged 27 and 63, will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police Scotland’s major investigation team is appealing to the public for any information in connection with Mr Coshan’s death.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family at this difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Peter and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter’s disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.

“We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the major investigation team.

“You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“The portal can be accessed at:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1.&rdquo

;

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1745 of August 12 2022.

Or information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

