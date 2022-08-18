Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 6.23pm
Sir Alex has hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for disadvantaged students (Peter Devlin/PA)
Sir Alex has hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for disadvantaged students (Peter Devlin/PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson has been guest of honour at a star-studded Loch Lomond golf tournament held to raise money for university students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Held at Carrick Golf Course and Cameron House on Thursday, Sir Alex was joined by special guests who have worked with or played for him.

He discussed why he has always been passionate about nurturing young players during his career and why he continues to provide opportunities to young people as a donor for Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

Sir Alex hosted a star-studded golf tournament on Thursday (Peter Devlin/PA)

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville and Celtic forward, John Hartson, joined Sir Alex.

He has donated more than £700,000 to the university which has supported more than 300 students through scholarships and access to life-changing opportunities.

Sir Alex said: “I am delighted to continue to work with Glasgow Caledonian University, a university that gives opportunities to all, no matter what their background.

“Every time I go there, and I meet all the young people, you see the different personalities and characters, but, overall, you see they are thriving on the opportunity of being supported.

Former Celtic forward John Hartson took part in a charity golf tournament (Peter Devlin/PA)

“It is amazing how society today has such a large percentage of young people suffering, and that is what inspires me to do what I can for the Glasgow Caledonian University Foundation.”

Professor Pamela Gillies, vice-chancellor at GCU, said: “We are delighted our long-term partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson continues to deliver unique and exciting opportunities for so many of our students.

“With more than 23% of our students coming from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, the Golf Day and Gala Dinner will raise vital funds for our students being hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis. We are extremely grateful to Sir Alex for his continued support of our students and his generosity.”

