Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire By Press Association August 19 2022, 10.25am Updated: August 19 2022, 11.05am Crowds watch as the former Lundin Hotel, Fife, is engulfed in flames (Twitter/@acidkeith) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A former hotel has been left gutted after a fire tore through the derelict building. Emergency services were called to the Lundin Links Hotel in Fife at 8.36pm on Thursday, with seven fire engines and a number of specialist crews at the scene at the height of the blaze. Firefighters remain at the scene on Friday morning, and there have been no casualties reported. The blaze engulfed the roof of the hotel, and after the fire was put out the Tudor-style structure was a shell of its former self. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.36pm on Thursday 18 August to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Leven Road, Lundin Links, Fife. “At its height, Operations Control mobilised seven appliances, two height vehicles and specialist resources to extinguish the fire. “Two appliances and a height vehicle, as well as a number of other resources, remain at the scene this morning. “There are no reported casualties.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Man, 25, and woman, 60, die following two-vehicle crash in Highlands Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students Journalists at The Scotsman and other titles withdraw plans to strike Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 Weekly coronavirus deaths on the rise, figures show North East freeport could boost economy and power cleaner air travel – bidders Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man Woman thanks paramedics who saved son’s life after football match cardiac arrest Health watchdog pledges to continue raising concerns about staff shortages More from The Courier Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee 0 Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row 0