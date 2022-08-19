Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 10.25am Updated: August 19 2022, 11.05am
Crowds watch as the former Lundin Hotel, Fife, is engulfed in flames (Twitter/@acidkeith)
Crowds watch as the former Lundin Hotel, Fife, is engulfed in flames (Twitter/@acidkeith)

A former hotel has been left gutted after a fire tore through the derelict building.

Emergency services were called to the Lundin Links Hotel in Fife at 8.36pm on Thursday, with seven fire engines and a number of specialist crews at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene on Friday morning, and there have been no casualties reported.

The blaze engulfed the roof of the hotel, and after the fire was put out the Tudor-style structure was a shell of its former self.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.36pm on Thursday 18 August to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Leven Road, Lundin Links, Fife.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised seven appliances, two height vehicles and specialist resources to extinguish the fire.

“Two appliances and a height vehicle, as well as a number of other resources, remain at the scene this morning.

“There are no reported casualties.”

