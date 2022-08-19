Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 1.59pm Updated: August 19 2022, 3.33pm
Firefighters inspect the scene of the crash at the flats in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firefighters inspect the scene of the crash at the flats in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been charged over alleged road traffic offences after a car crashed through the walls of a block of flats in Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were sent to the Hamilton Court flats, in Calside, Paisley, at 10.45pm on Thursday after a car smashed through the ground floor wall.

Police Scotland said two occupants of the vehicle left the scene but were found nearby and taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Hamilton Court flats
The car was later removed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

No one else was injured in the crash, the force said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 26-year-old man, the driver, was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene to assist emergency service partners in making the area safe.”

