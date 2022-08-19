Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats By Press Association August 19 2022, 1.59pm Updated: August 19 2022, 3.33pm Firefighters inspect the scene of the crash at the flats in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 26-year-old man has been charged over alleged road traffic offences after a car crashed through the walls of a block of flats in Renfrewshire. Emergency services were sent to the Hamilton Court flats, in Calside, Paisley, at 10.45pm on Thursday after a car smashed through the ground floor wall. Police Scotland said two occupants of the vehicle left the scene but were found nearby and taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment. The car was later removed (Andrew Milligan/PA) No one else was injured in the crash, the force said. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 26-year-old man, the driver, was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear in court at a later date.” A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene to assist emergency service partners in making the area safe.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Body found in search for missing Fife man Man arrested in Canary Islands over alleged serious organised crime offences Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van Indian artefacts to be sent home after agreement with Glasgow museums Man, 25, and woman, 60, die following two-vehicle crash in Highlands Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students Journalists at The Scotsman and other titles withdraw plans to strike Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze More from The Courier 'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight' 0 OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care… Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland 0 NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside… 0 Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0