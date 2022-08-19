Man arrested in Canary Islands over alleged serious organised crime offences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in the Canary Islands in connection with drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland.

Police Scotland confirmed the man was arrested on Friday following an operation by the force’s Fugitive Active Search Team, the National Crime Agency and Spanish national police officers.

The man was arrested on an international arrest warrant and will now be subject to extradition procedures.