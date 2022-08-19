Man arrested in Canary Islands over alleged serious organised crime offences By Press Association August 19 2022, 5.27pm Police Scotland have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with alleged drug and serious organised crime offences (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 41-year-old man has been arrested in the Canary Islands in connection with drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland. Police Scotland confirmed the man was arrested on Friday following an operation by the force’s Fugitive Active Search Team, the National Crime Agency and Spanish national police officers. The man was arrested on an international arrest warrant and will now be subject to extradition procedures. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Body found in search for missing Fife man Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van Indian artefacts to be sent home after agreement with Glasgow museums Man, 25, and woman, 60, die following two-vehicle crash in Highlands Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students Journalists at The Scotsman and other titles withdraw plans to strike Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze More from The Courier 'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight' 0 OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care… Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland 0 NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside… 0 Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0