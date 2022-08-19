Body found in search for missing Fife man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man was found in Fife on Friday, police have confirmed.

Officers said the body was found near Glenrothes at about 4.45pm.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but police have informed the family of missing man Ross McLean, 34.

He was last seen leaving a property on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes in the afternoon of Sunday, August 14.