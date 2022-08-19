Body found in search for missing Fife man By Press Association August 19 2022, 9.27pm Police searching for a missing man have found a body (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The body of a man was found in Fife on Friday, police have confirmed. Officers said the body was found near Glenrothes at about 4.45pm. Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but police have informed the family of missing man Ross McLean, 34. He was last seen leaving a property on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes in the afternoon of Sunday, August 14. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Man arrested in Canary Islands over alleged serious organised crime offences Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van Indian artefacts to be sent home after agreement with Glasgow museums Man, 25, and woman, 60, die following two-vehicle crash in Highlands Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students Journalists at The Scotsman and other titles withdraw plans to strike Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze More from The Courier 'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight' 0 OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care… Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland 0 NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside… 0 Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0