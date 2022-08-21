Man, 51, seriously injured in Livingston group attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 51-year-old man has been left with serious injuries following an “unprovoked” attack from a group of men in Livingston.

Police have issued an appeal for information following the incident at around 8pm on Saturday outside a premises in the town’s Deans area.

It is understood the victim was attacked by five men and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as white, aged around 25, 6ft tall, with dark wavy hair.

He was wearing a light long-sleeved top, jeans and was carrying a Buckfast bottle.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston CID, said: “This appears to have been an entirely unprovoked attack by a group who singled out the victim and caused him significant injuries.

“Our inquiries have established that patrons from a nearby premises came to the victim’s aid, as the suspects ran from the area, and we’re asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation in any way, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3562 of 20 August. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”