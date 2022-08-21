Van driver killed in A77 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 73-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A77 in East Renfrewshire.

The man was driving a Ford Transit which crashed near Greenhags Recycling Centre, Newton Mearns, at 5.15pm on Saturday

Sergeant Paul Mellis, from the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We know that a number of motorists and members of the public stopped to assist at the scene, prior to emergency services arriving, and I would ask anyone who has not spoken to police to please get in touch.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101, quoting incident 2701 of August 20.”