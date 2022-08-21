Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital By Press Association August 21 2022, 3.23pm Police said the incident involving the bus happened on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a bus in a city centre. The collision happened on Midland Street at its junction with Jamaica Street, Glasgow, at around 1.45 pm on Saturday August 20. The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical. The driver of the bus was not injured. Police are appealing for information about the crash. Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: “The area was quite busy at the time of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward. “I am keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch. “Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 1837 of Saturday, 20 August, 2022.” Midland Street was closed for several hours following the crash and reopened at around 9pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid Van driver killed in A77 crash Man, 51, seriously injured in Livingston group attack Trade agreement with New Zealand damaging to Scottish farmers, say ministers Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre bus crash Man, 81, dies following three-vehicle crash Motorcyclist, 41, killed in Borders crash Body found in search for missing Fife man Man arrested in Canary Islands over alleged serious organised crime offences More from The Courier Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity 0 Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble 0 Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the… 0 Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth 0