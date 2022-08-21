Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.04am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Mark F Gibson/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Mark F Gibson/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has backed a multimillion-pound cost-of-living fund to support more than 20,000 Wheatley Group tenants.

Scotland’s First Minister attended the official launch of the £6 million fund from the country’s leading housing and property management firm in her Glasgow Southside constituency.

The “Here for You” fund will support tenants from Wheatley Group-registered social landlords from across central and southern Scotland.

It comes as energy bills are tipped to reach around £5,000 by January 2023, while inflation could soar to ask high as 13% this year.

Ms Sturgeon attended the Pearce Institute in Govan to meet tenants who will benefit from the fund.

She said: “Households are facing a cost-of-living crisis unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes, with the most vulnerable being hit the hardest.

“So it is vital that all those with the power and means to provide support do so.

“That’s why I’m so pleased to see the launch of Wheatley’s £6 million cost-of-living crisis fund which I know will provide essential support for those who need it most.”

Tenants talk to Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of Wheatley Group’s new cost-of-living crisis fund (Mark F Gibson/PA)

The housing firm has also helped tenants claim £19.6 million in welfare benefits during the pandemic, while delivering food parcels and vouchers.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Wheatley Group, said: “We know these are extremely tough times – and with winter will only become tougher for tenants.

“That is why Wheatley, more than ever, is doing all we can to protect the people we work for across Scotland from the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Armstrong said the campaign and fund will support more than 20,000 people most affected in communities across central and southern Scotland.

She added: “’Here for You’ will expand and strengthen further programmes Wheatley have put in place throughout the pandemic.

“Programmes that we know – through hard experience – provide essential, vital support to people in need.”

