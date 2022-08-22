National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 3.01pm
A visitor looks at some of the documents and photographs on display at General Register House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
A visitor looks at some of the documents and photographs on display at General Register House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Thousands of items from the family archive of former British prime minister Arthur Balfour have been bought by National Records of Scotland (NRS) for half a million pounds.

The collection includes letters from Winston Churchill, a photograph of Balfour at the Old Course in St Andrews, and the controversial 1917 Balfour Declaration, which he authored, which announced Britain’s support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

Balfour, 1st Earl Balfour, was the prime minister from 1902 to 1905, and later, as Foreign Secretary, he was one of the principal British delegates at the Versailles peace conference in 1919 which negotiated the peace treaty following the First World War.

The items cover 20 metres of shelving space and were bought for just over £500,000.

Arthur Balfour papers
A photograph dated 1894 of AJ Balfour on the Old Course at St Andrews which has gone on display at General Register House, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Head of private records for NRS Dr Alan Borthwick said the collection is the first major one he has seen in the last decade – the previous one being from the Melville family.

“It is not often that we get these opportunities,” he told PA news agency.

“In my 33 years working at NRS, I think this is probably the sixth major collection we’ve bought, and the first one in about 10 years.

“We’re very pleased that our senior staff were able to agree that this was a pre-eminent collection on a local, national and international scale, and therefore was worth our while.”

Arthur Balfour papers
Head of Private Records Dr Alan Borthwick has welcomed the acquisition of Arthur Balfour’s papers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Admiring the new collection, Dr Borthwick said the Balfour family were very well-connected in scientific, artistic and political circles.

It means there are letters from scientists such as Charles Darwin; artists such as Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Sir Philip Burne-Jones and Augustus John; and suffragette campaigners Millicent Fawcett and Dame Ethel Smyth.

“The collection has got such a widespread interest from students of politics, and social life in Scotland and also the UK in the late 19th to early 20th century,” he said.

“We are very happy to keep the collection available in our research room and we are hoping to be able to expand our knowledge of it.”

The collection was previously on loan to NRS from the Balfour family since the 1960s until they agreed to sell it earlier this year.

The documents are made available on request to be viewed in the NRS public search room in General Register House, Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “This purchase safeguards a remarkable collection which offers insights into the life of an influential Scottish family over a huge period of history.

“The public ownership of the Balfour archive not only ensures that it is preserved whole and in Scotland forever, but that the public and researchers have the opportunity to see and study it.

“I look forward to finding out more about the highlights in this collection once National Records of Scotland have carried out further detailed research on its content.”

Michael Brander and Lord Balfour, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “Our forebear, Arthur James Balfour, was at the centre of many pivotal events over his remarkable life and the dilemmas he faced, including Irish home rule, free trade and unwarranted aggression in Europe, still resonate today.

“We are delighted that his papers have found a permanent home at the National Records of Scotland for future scholarship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

British Transport Police are investigating after a blind woman was attacked on a train (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls
The 51-year-old was head-butted while waiting in the taxi rank at Buchanan bus station in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police hunt after man seriously injured in taxi rank attack
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Mark F Gibson/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants
Citizens Advice Scotland has published its quarterly cost of living analysis (Jane Barlow/PA)
People face freezing or starving this winter, charity warns
Three girls were rescued by lifeboat (PA)
Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks
Pupils were left without transport (David Jones/PA)
Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems
Police said the incident involving the bus happened on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)
Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a collision in which three people died (Yui Mok/PA)
Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash
Oleg Dmitriev has been delivering essential items to trapped Ukrainians (Sunflower Scotland/PA)
Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid
The crash occurred on the A77 near Newton Mearns (PA)
Van driver killed in A77 crash

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0