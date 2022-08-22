Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A blind, 60-year-old woman was set upon by a group of girls, who followed her and yelled abuse after she got off a train.

The British Transport Police have on urged anyone on the train travelling between Balloch and Airdrie shortly before 7pm on July 25 to contact them as they hunt for the group responsible.

Officers said the blind woman was assaulted by the group on the train as it was travelling between Dumbarton Central and Drumry, West Dunbartonshire.

The force said she was then followed by the group who continued hurling abuse at her as she left the train.

A spokesman said any witnesses can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200073984.

The force said witnesses could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.