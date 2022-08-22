Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls By Press Association August 22 2022, 4.39pm British Transport Police are investigating after a blind woman was attacked on a train (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A blind, 60-year-old woman was set upon by a group of girls, who followed her and yelled abuse after she got off a train. The British Transport Police have on urged anyone on the train travelling between Balloch and Airdrie shortly before 7pm on July 25 to contact them as they hunt for the group responsible. Officers said the blind woman was assaulted by the group on the train as it was travelling between Dumbarton Central and Drumry, West Dunbartonshire. The force said she was then followed by the group who continued hurling abuse at her as she left the train. A spokesman said any witnesses can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200073984. The force said witnesses could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour Police hunt after man seriously injured in taxi rank attack Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants People face freezing or starving this winter, charity warns Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid Van driver killed in A77 crash More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0